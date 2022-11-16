Three men have been jailed for a total of nearly 30 years for a vicious knife attack after gate-crashing a party in Nottinghamshire.

Police were called to a holiday cottage in the village of Staythorpe in the early hours of 9 January after two men were stabbed.

The venue was being used by a group of young people to host a party before the attackers forced their way in and confronted those inside.

The two victims took themselves to hospital and later required surgery to treat multiple stab wounds.

Amahnde Lodge, Tialo Miguel and Emmanuel Murphy were later arrested after detectives identified them from CCTV footage and a mobile phone number they’d used to book a meal at a restaurant.

Lodge, 21, of Melrose Avenue, Sherwood, and Miguel, also 21, of Hartley Street, Manchester, both pleaded to two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and conspiracy to supply a class B drug.

Murphy, 21, of Highwood Avenue, Bilborough, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession of cocaine.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 11 November 2022 the men were all jailed for their involvement in the attack.

Lodge was jailed for nine years and nine months, Miguel was jailed for nine years and six months and Murphy – deemed to be a dangerous offender – was jailed for 11 years.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was an appalling act of premeditated violence that could so easily have had very tragic consequences for everyone involved.

"These men set out that night with the intent of causing serious harm to others but appear to have paid little thought to the consequences.

"Those consequences have finally landed today, as each of them begin significant jail sentences. I hope this case serves as a warning to others about the potential consequences of this kind of behaviour."