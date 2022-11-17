Two teenagers have been badly injured in a stabbing outside a central Birmingham cinema.

The 17-year-old boys suffered serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The attack happened in New Street, close to the Odeon, shortly before 8.30am on Thursday 17 November, officers said.

West Midlands Police cordoned off the scene and inquiries are ongoing.

In a statement, police said: "We’re investigating after two teenagers were stabbed in Birmingham city centre this morning (17 November).

"It happened outside the Odeon on New Street just before 8.30am. The young men, both 17, have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"We’ve cordoned off the area and fast-track enquiries are ongoing to try and find those responsible."

There is reportedly a second police scene yards away near the entrance to the Bullring, although it is not known if the two are linked.