Body in Chile formally identified as Warwick University professor Tom Marsh

Warwick University has confirmed that a body found in Chile is that of its Professor, Tom Marsh.

The academic went missing in the Atacama desert in the country back in September, whilst working at an observatory.

But last week Warwick University said that a body had been found following an update from local authorities searching for the astronomer.

In a Twitter update, police said that the body had been found in the desert around three miles away from the observatory after an “intense search”.

Now, the University has confirmed the body as that of the academic.

"The body found by search teams in Chile last week has been confirmed to be Tom. "We send our deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, students, and friends," said the university.