A fatal fire which engulfed the home of a husband and wife in seconds was started by a bedroom candle, an inquest has heard.

Paul and Jayne Foster died on 29 January after a blaze started in their home in Forster Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

An inquest at Nottingham Council House on Monday heard that the fire was started after the couple lit a candle in their bedroom and shut the door to the room.

Explaining the incident, Gordon Clow, assistant coroner for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: "The candle set a fabric cover alight and caused a major fire to develop in their bedroom, without their knowledge, within a few minutes.

"Minutes later, the door to the bedroom fell outwards as a result of the build-up of fire and super-heated smoke.

“That smoke then engulfed the property within seconds, overcoming Mr and Mrs Foster who were in the kitchen at the other end of their small property. This resulted in their very quick loss of consciousness."

The court heard that a young person who was passing by, called for help after seeing signs of fire at the house.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a severe fire had spread throughout the property, and Mr and Mrs Foster were found unconscious.

Unfortunately, it was too late to save the lives of Mr and Mrs Foster, who were pronounced dead at the scene, the inquest heard.

Mr Clow ruled that Mr Foster's medical cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning and smoke inhalation, with a secondary cause of ischaemic heart disease.

Mrs Foster’s medical cause of death was ruled to be smoke inhalation injury, with a secondary cause of ischaemic heart disease.

"There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire and there was no third-party involvement," Mr Clow said.

“I’d like to report my thanks to the brave young person who made the initial 999 call. He should be commended for his efforts.”

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager and Fire Investigation Officer Chris Emmott warned about the dangers of leaving candles unattended.

He said: “This was a tragic incident that sadly resulted in the loss of two lives. My thanks go out to the attending crews and Joint Fire Control operators for their quick work.

“We know that candles are frequently used within the home, but I would urge everyone to remember the potential dangers they present.

"Great care should be taken to ensure they are in correct holders, on a stable base.

"Keep flames away from anything that could catch fire, and never leave them unattended.

“Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service would like to offer our sincere condolences to Mr and Mrs Foster’s family for their loss, they will be dearly missed."