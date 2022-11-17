Play Brightcove video

Maisie Green said her mortgage deal has changed as a result of last month's mini-budget

Home-owners in the East Midlands are highlighting ongoing issues within the housing market following last month's mini-budget.

On the day that the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, released his Autumn statement, people like Maisie Green are still feeling the affects of last months financial statement, the fallout of which led to the collapse of the previous administration led by Liz Truss.

Despite the vast majority of the policies within that mini-budget being redacted, Ms Green says it's still affecting her financial position.

As a homeowner in Leicester, she's hoping to sell her property and buy a new one in Twyford near Melton Mowbray.

After having an offer on a property accepted, she says rates have changed, meaning that her and partner Jim are unsure as to if whether they'll be able to buy the house in Melton Mowbray in Twyford.

"It's so frustrating," she told ITV News Central.

"You've found a property, you've had an offer accepted, you know you can afford it on paper...but then for somebody to say 'you can't have this money now' because although you wanted to borrow the same last week we're now going to charge you £200 more a month, is just mind-blowing."

Mortgage rates in the UK rose sharply following the mini-budget, after a major drop in the pound. Rising rates mean that mortgage repayments will go up.

The latest statement came as inflation in the UK exceeded 11%. The OBR also projected that household disposable income could fall by 7% over the next two years.

What does the Autumn Statement mean for homeowners?

Jeremy Hunt delivered the statement to parliament this morning. Credit: PA

The stamp duty cuts announced in Mr Hunt's predecessor's mini-budget will remain in place - but only until March 31, 2025.

That's because the OBR expects housing activity to slow over the next two years.

Stamp duty is a tax paid when you buy a property over a certain price in England or Northern Ireland - there are slightly different rules in Wales and Scotland.

When stamp duty changes it means that people buying homes may have to pay more, or less, tax.