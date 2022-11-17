A Christmas tree in the West Midlands will be replaced after its needles fell flat more than five weeks before Christmas Day.

Dudley's Christmas tree in its town centre will be replaced after visitors complained it looked "half dead".

Many people joked the tree had been recycled from more than five years ago.

Branches of the tree were drooping on the floor, while some were bare and others turning from green to brown.

St Thomas’s Ward Labour Councillors Facebook page posted photos of the tree on their Facebook page.

The post, written by Councillor Shaukat Ali, said: "Residents and local people are unhappy about the Christmas Tree that has been put up In Dudley High Street."

Needles of the tree can be seen turning brown. Credit: St Thomas’s Ward Labour Councillors/Facebook

They added: "Labour Councillors from central wards including St Thomas’s, St James’s and Castle & Priory allocated over £5000 towards the cost of putting up Christmas Trees and lights in the town however as with residents we are not happy about the half-dead tree that has been put up.

"I, together with another colleague, have written to the CEO to express our concerns and have asked for things to be put right."

Dudley Council has since said it has been promised a new tree after admitting it was "disappointed" with the quality of the original. People took to social media to raise their complaints about the tree.

One person wrote: "They’re saving the environment. They’ve wheeled 2015’s back out."

Another wrote: "How embarrassing for the town. Looks like they've literally brought last year's back. Disgusting, they should be ashamed of themselves."

A third wrote: "Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, what happened to your branches."

"I can’t believe they’ve actually put this up looking like that! They’ve gone blind on everything!" another commented.

One person blamed the sorry-looking tree on the rise in the cost of living. They wrote: "Awful and this year we all need a little more happiness. This is just a reminder of how life has been with the cost of living."

Dudley Council said the tree was in the process of being replaced today, November 17. A second in Gornal was also due to be replaced following similar concerns.

Dudley Christmas Tree will be replaced and redecorated. Credit: BPM Media

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "We were very disappointed with the quality of the tree delivered to us in Dudley town centre, shoppers and traders expect much better.

"We don’t see them before they are delivered and then we decorate them once they have been put in place.

"We have therefore been in touch with the supplier and they have agreed to replace it free of charge."

The council said trees have been delivered to Dudley, Halesowen, Stourbridge, Brierley Hill, Sedgley, Gornal and other centres.

All trees will be decorated over the coming days as part of the build-up to Christmas lights switch-on events across the borough.