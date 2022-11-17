Hundreds gather as 16,000 Christmas lights switched on in Leicester city centre

Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Leicester's lights are switched on for Christmas 2022

Christmas festivities have got underway in Leicester with the annual light switch on event.

Hundreds gathered on Thursday 17 November to see the Town Hall and city's streets illuminated with over 16,000 LED lights, as well as the spectacular 46-foot decorated Christmas Tree at the Clock Tower.

Event organisers at Leicester City Council put on an evening of music, films, and street entertainment.

A countdown played out on speakers across the city at 6.30pm to switch-on the lights.

The switch-on also marks the start of late-night shopping as more people are expected to pour into the city centre ahead of Christmas.

A stage was held in Green Dragon Square with a Kid's Comedy Festival and there was an outdoor screening of Wallis and Gromit.

Other Christmas attractions in Leicester include the return of the city’s real rink from 1st December and the 110ft-high Wheel of Light in Jubilee Square.

People can also get into Christmas spirit at Town Hall Square with carol singing choirs and live brass bands. Santa's Grotto will be there from Saturday, December 3.