The elderly owner of a Staffordshire shooting club, who was jailed for breaching Covid rules by serving mince pies, has suffered a heart attack in prison.

Maurice Snelling reportedly fell ill last Sunday (13 November) - just five days after being locked up.

Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court said it knew Snelling had ongoing heart health issues and was on the waiting list for heart surgery, when he was convicted.

The pensioner is undergoing heart surgery at an undisclosed hospital and will complete his sentence after the operation.

The 72-year-old was jailed for six months after he was caught selling food and alcohol from Cloudside Shooting & Sporting Club, near Rushton Spencer, during Tier 3 Covid restrictions.

The pensioner was the license holder of the club at the end of 2020, when the incident took place.

He claimed that, because of his Cheshire postcode, he thought he was in Tier 2 and had not breached regulations.

In line with Tier 2, he served customers alcohol as the drinks were accompanied by a ‘substantial meal’, however he could only operate as a takeaway or drive-thru in Tier 3.

The premises, which are inside the Staffordshire border, had Tier 3 restrictions at the time. The judge rejected the 'oversight' as he had "lived in the area for 30 years, so would've known", he said.

Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court heard Snelling also tried to destroy evidence to cover his trail, and ignored emailed and written requests from Staffordshire Police for CCTV footage, proving his crimes.

Snelling reached out to his CCTV contractors, asking them to delete the footage of his lawbreaking.

Prosecutor Ben Lawrence said that he had been 'angry and demanding' to the company.

They reportedly felt 'uncomfortable and turned a copy over to the police instead.During the court case Thomas Sherrington, mitigating, had warned that his client was in poor health and had suffered multiple heart attacks.

He added: “The prognosis is grim. But Circuit Judge David Fletcher felt prison was the right option."

Handing down the sentence, the Judge said: "This offence strikes at the heart of justice. [He is] anti-establishment, especially to the police. He doesn’t like being told what to do. He treated police with resentment."

In a statement, the club confirmed Mr Snelling, of Cloudside, had been on the waiting list for a heart operation when he collapsed.

It said: "We have been informed that Mr Maurice Snelling, aged 72, suffered a heart attack sometime on Sunday, 13th November 2022.

"Mr Snelling was imprisoned for six months after pleading guilty to 'perverting the course of justice' on 8th November 2022, following a case relating to breaching Tier 3 Covid rules in 2020, serving food and drink at Cloudside Shooting Grounds during the lockdown.

"Mr Snelling has had ongoing heart health issues and two previous heart attacks and was on a waiting list for a heart operation when convicted.

"Mr Snelling is to undergo heart surgery at an undisclosed hospital and is not allowed to receive any visitors.

"After recovering from surgery, Mr Snelling will be returned to prison to complete his sentence. The club has no further statement at this time."