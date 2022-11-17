Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has taken over the lease of the companies which run the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The sportswear tycoon’s retail group made a £17 million bid for the companies behind Coventry City Football Club's home ground.

The former Newcastle owner had been named as the preferred bidder.

The approval of administrators by a specialist judge in London on Thursday (17 November) was made despite a last-minute bid by businessman Doug King to delay court proceedings to allow for consideration of his potential rival offer of £25 million.

The court proceedings come the day after the Sky Blues’ owners Sisu Capital agreed to sell a majority 85% stake to Mr King in a deal, which would have left the club debt free.

The judge ruled that there was "not enough substance" in what his lawyer had said in court “to allay even the immediate fears over how this group can continue to trade”.

Making the administration orders, Insolvency and Companies Court, Judge Sebastian Prentis said that the Frasers Group deal was the only “viable prospect” to prevent the group of companies “entering immediate insolvent liquidation”.

