A man from Coventry has been jailed for killing his brother and assaulting his mother earlier this year.

Steven Barnes will serve 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his sibling Paul Hawkesford-Barnes on the grounds of diminished responsibility and attempted wounding of his mum Irene.

The 64-year-old, of Telfer Road, was jailed today at Leamington Justice Centre after he killed his younger brother.

Paul, aged 57, was found dead at their mother's address, in Hopedale Close, with head and upper body injuries in March earlier this year.

The younger of the two brothers was helping care for his elderly mother who was in her 80s and suffering from dementia.

Barnes' mother was also discovered at the same time with facial injuries. She has since passed away, although not as a direct result of her injuries.

Paul Hawkesford-Barnes (right) with mum Irene (left) Credit: West Midlands Police

Speaking after the sentencing, Paul’s wife Juliet Hawkesford-Barnes said: "Our children and I are truly devastated at the loss of Paul and the unforgivable events that Paul and Irene suffered.

"Paul was a friendly, loyal and funny person with a huge personality, his death has left a huge hole in the lives of our family and many of his friends.

"We would like to thank West Midlands Police and Victim Support for all their hard work, guidance and support during these terrible months.

"As a family we ask that our privacy is respected as we grieve and deal with this traumatic loss."

Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha, from the homicide team at West Midlands Police, said: "What happened that night has ripped apart a family. It's hard to imagine the pain and suffering they've all experienced at the loss of Paul and Irene.

"This was a brutal attack on Paul and what happened to him, along with her own recollections of what went on, will undoubtedly have impacted upon Irene.

"Our thoughts remain with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy.”