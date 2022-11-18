Four men are in hospital after a stabbing, following a disorder in Birmingham this evening.

It happened at Witton Road, Aston, at around 5pm on Friday 18 November.

Police remain in the area after one of the victims was taken to hospital, while three others made their own way there.

Witton Road is currently closed off between the junction of Trinity Road and Bevington Road, while buses are being redirectly.

One local said: "The incident happened around a restaurant where there was police cordon.

Four men are in hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening Credit: BPM Media

"There were a lot of concerned onlookers and the police were walking to businesses questioning people.

"One police car was blocking the junction between Trinity Road and Witton Road.

"It was shocking."

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "One man was taken to hospital and a further three have made their own way to seek medical attention for stab injuries which we believe were sustained during an incident in Witton Road around 5pm."Our enquiries are in the early stages and a cordon is in place while forensic examinations are carried out.

"Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, but we would encourage anyone with information to contact us."