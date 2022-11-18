A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was found dead in a car in The Coppice, Coventry.

Police attended at 1.40pm on Friday 18th November, after being alerted by ambulance services.

However, the man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police say his family have now been informed and are being offered specialist support.

A woman, aged 43, has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in police custody. She is assisting officers with enquiries.

Forensics experts remain at the scene alongside officers who have been speaking with witnesses.

Investigators say they are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident but are asking anyone who has information to get in contact.

Detective Inspector, Jim Mahon, who is heading up the investigation, said: "Our thoughts are with the family at an extremely difficult time for them.

"We're offering them support and detectives are working on establishing exactly what has happened.

"We'd ask anyone who has seen or heard anything untoward over the last couple of days in The Coppice area to get in touch."