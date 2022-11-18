Play Brightcove video

By ITV News Central's Education Correspondent Peter Bearne

Staff, students and parents at Ash Field Academy in Leicester say it will be "devastating" if funding for its overnight residential unit is taken away.

Ash Field Academy, in Evington is a special school, enabling children with disabilities to learn new life skills and become more independent.

The Leicestershire Academy is the only one in the city to have its own residential unit but Leicester City Council said it wants to "spread its special educational needs funding more widely".

Leicester City Council is planning to withdraw its funding of around £400,000 a year and it has put the proposal out to consultation.

The bedrooms accommodate 18 students at a time.

In any academic year, around 35% of the 160 pupils use it to help them become more independent and to give their parents time out.

Many of the pupils say they have learnt new life skills which has boosted their confidence and without it they say they would find it "hard to get out in the evenings and have a social life".

The union, UNISON, is spearheading a campaign to save the department and has started a campaign collected almost 2,500 signatures.

A city council spokesperson said: “We’re asking for people’s views on our proposal to cease funding the residential provision at Ash Field academy with effect from September 2024. No decisions have yet been made.

“We know the residential provision means a lot to the pupils and their families who make use of it.

"But it isn’t available to pupils with special needs outside of the school, and we have a responsibility to ensure provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is equitable across the city.

“Currently, this residential provision is funded from the council’s High Needs Block grant.

"This budget was overspent by £6.1 million last year and is predicted to be overspent again this year, and the Government will no longer allow us to use our reserves or other money to plug the gap."