A man walking his dog was attacked and robbed in a Nottinghamshire park.

It happened between 6.50am and 7.10am on 14 November 2022.

He was walking through Yeoman's Hill Park, Mansfield Woodhouse, in Mansfield when he was approached by a man asking for change.

Reaching for his wallet the dog walker was struck in the back of his head by another person.

When he fell to the floor it is believed the two attackers assaulted the man before running off with his wallet that contained a large amount of money.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and police are appealing for people who saw what happened to come forward to help with the investigation.

PC Summer Smith of Nottinghamshire Police said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on a man who was minding his own business and walking his dog.

“As well as having his wallet taken, the victim was also injured during this incident, which has understandably left him very shaken up.

“Robbery is an incredibly serious offence, so naturally it’s very important to us and the victim that we find the people responsible for this and bring them to justice."