A 17-year-old who delivered a gun which led to a woman being shot in Wolverhampton has been detained for over three years.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, travelled with the sawn-off shotgun inside a rucksack and delivered it to Jowayne Kesto on Hughes Road.

Kesto 21, accidentally shot his girlfriend in the chest collapsing her right lung after hitting the firearm with a hammer in his mother's home.

The girlfriend was abandoned in the street needing emergency surgery and the teenager dumped the gun in a nearby bush.

Jowayne Kesto, 21, was locked up at an earlier hearing.

Birmingham Crown Court heard the teenager had previously admitted possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender.

Judge Simon Drew QC told him: "You became involved in a gang who effectively criminalised you and exploited you in their activities.

"It is a tragedy but also an almost inevitable outcome of being involved in this sort of activity.

"What you did was very serious. You took the gun out of the house and disposed of it in bushes. You clearly knew what he had done and knew she had sustained serious injuries and you were trying to cover up."

The judge said he had taken into account that the teenager was remorseful, had been experiencing emotional difficulties at the time and had changed his life since the incident.

The teenager's defence said he had been persuaded to deliver the gun and it had not been in his possession for a long time.

Samantha Powis, defending, said: "There is every prospect that this young man will never trouble the courts again. Events conspired to put him in a perfect storm but that storm has passed."

Jowayne Kesto was sentenced to 10 years at an earlier hearing after admitting to inflicting grievous bodily harm, possessing a firearm when prohibited, possessing ammunition when prohibited and possessing a prohibited firearm.