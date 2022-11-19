Play Brightcove video

ITV Central reporter Callum Watkinson spoke with some of the women who attended the vigil:

114 pairs of empty women's shoes were laid out in central Coventry to memorialise the women alleged to have died at the hands of men in the last 12 months.

Data from the Office for National Statistics says over two women on average are killed each week.

Kelly Ziemba survived such a relationship in her 20s, and says there were many occasions when she could have ended up as a name on the list that was read out.

"When I think back to how terrifying and powerless you actually feel in those moments where you know there's nobody around, there's no neighbour, there's no family around, genuinely your life is in the hands of someone that, at the time, kind of hates you and it's terrifying."

Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem were on this list on 2018.

They were killed in Solihull by Raneem's estranged husband Janbaz Tarin.

The police watchdog found this week that officers missed many chances to minimise the risk to them.

Tracey Cownden from Coventry Counting Dead Women said "We're frustrated that the law seems to be not taking violence against women and girls as serious as it needs to be taken.

She continues, "We talk about 114 women losing their lives.

"That's 114 losing a daughter, mother, grandmother. It sticks with me. It makes me sad.

Organisers hope the vigil can happen next year too.