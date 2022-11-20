The 66 Captain Sir Bobby Moore and Lioness Captain Leah Williamson have been added to Nuneaton's world famous England and Queen wall ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The murals of the captains have been placed with the cups they won next to England's three lions Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

The additions to the murals were co-ordinated by the Reel Community group.

Throughout the tournament they will add stand out players to the mural while raising money to buy equipment and materials for different girls football teams around Nuneaton.

They raised over £12,000 with the last wall which featured the three lions.