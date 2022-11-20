Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage has showed the moment police boxed in and arrested four teenagers after a 40-mile pursuit that reached speeds of 132mph.

The footage shows a 16-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, alongside 19-year-old Jordan Jones at the wheel of a stolen Audi A3, being chased by police on 23 November last year.

The teens were in convoy with two more 16-year-olds in a stolen VW Golf.

Jones dumped the Audi in a single lane in attempt to block the police cars and all four sped off in the stolen VW Golf getaway vehicle.

However, the West Midlands Police helicopter kept tabs on them and shortly after the car’s tyres were stung and police surrounded them on the A435 towards Wythall.

The four teenagers were a part of a gang of seven thieves responsible for up to 100 high-performance car thefts in the West Midlands, West Mercia and Warwickshire between December 2020 and December 2021.

The unruly teens were linked to a violent car-jacking that happened on Gilmorton Close. Credit: West Midlands Police

The unruly teens were linked to a violent car-jacking that happened on Gilmorton Close, Harborne on 12 November, when a man was attacked after pulling onto his driveway.

The victim tried to fight them off, but was outnumbered and thrown to the floor when he tried to drag one of the thieves from behind the wheel.

The vehicle was recovered from behind flats in Acocks Green and police later found messages on their phones asking where to find a tracker on a BMW M3.

All seven teenagers pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court in October and five were sentenced on 16 November.

Jordan Jones pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years and two months Credit: West Midlands Police

Jones, from Shelfield Road, Kings Heath pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle and was sentenced to four years and two months.

Jamoye Simpson, 19, pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy to burgle and was sentenced to nine years and six months.

Jamoye Simpson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years and six months. Credit: West Midlands Police

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy to burgle and was sentenced to four years and 11 months.

A 16-year-old boy, who also cannot be named, pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy to burgle and was sentenced to four years and six months.

Another 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months in prison (released due to time served).

Two further 16-year-old boys will be sentenced on 1 December.

Detective Sergeant Wayne Dudley of the Force Priorities Team said: “It’s shocking that a group of largely children could be responsible for such a sizeable burglary and car theft conspiracy.

“Most of the vehicles were stolen by snapping door locks and forcing entry. Some car keys were taken while people slept, but the CCTV footage we’ve released shows they were prepared to confront victims and use violence.

“This was a really complex, detailed investigation involving seven offenders and at least 97 offences. CCTV, forensics, phone work and evidence downloaded from their mobiles helped us build a strong case.

“It’s real credit to the team of detectives here that we’ve secured successful prosecutions.”