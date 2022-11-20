A murder investigation is under way after two children died and a woman was left in a critical condition following a flat fire in Nottingham.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, at 3.17am on Sunday, 20 November.

A woman and two young children were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Sadly the two children, aged one and three, later died in hospital.

The woman remains in a critical condition.

The fire - which investigators say was started deliberately - broke out in a first-floor flat of a two-storey residential property.

Neighbouring properties were temporarily evacuated as crews tackled the blaze, which was extinguished at around 4am.

A joint fire and police investigation has concluded the fire was started deliberately and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Greg McGill, who is leading the investigation, described it as a "tragic" incident.

He said: “These are tragic and very sad circumstances and my thoughts are with the family of those involved."

He added: "We have a team of detectives who are working hard to establish the circumstances and our inquiries remain in their early stages."

Inspector Ben Lawrence, of Nottinghamshire Police, said members of the local community should expect a high presence of officers in the area whilst a scene remains in place.

“This tragic incident has resulted in two children sadly losing their lives and my thoughts, first and foremost, are with their loved ones at this time," he said.

“We understand residents living nearby will be shocked by this news and have concerns about what happened.

“We will continue to maintain a policing presence in the area and we will be working to reassure them as best we can in the coming days.

“If anyone has any concerns I'd encourage them to speak to one of our officers."

Group Manager for Prevention at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Chris Clark, added: “All of our thoughts are with the family of those involved and we send our deepest condolences.

“Alongside the police we will now investigate the cause of this fire and tragic loss of life.

“We recognise what has happened will be deeply distressing for the local community, and we will be in the area to offer reassurance to residents over the coming days."

Nottingham City Council leader, councillor David Mellen, said: “I am so saddened to hear this tragic news.

"The loss of two young children is completely heartbreaking.

“We’ll do all we can to support the family and community at this deeply upsetting time."

