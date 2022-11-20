Two children and an adult were taken to hospital after a "serious" fire broke out in a flat in Nottingham overnight.

Crews responded to reports of smoke in the Fairisle Close flat, in Clifton, shortly after 3am on Sunday, 20 November.

The fire broke out on the first floor of a two-storey residential property.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said three people - an adult thought to be in their 30s and two young children - were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation before they were taken to hospital.

Residents from neighbouring properties were also temporarily evacuated.

Four fire crews were sent from West Bridgford, London Road and Highfields, and they managed to extinguish the fire by 4am.

Police also attended and a joint police and fire investigation will take place later on Sunday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know