A couple from Birmingham have died within weeks of each other leaving behind a little boy and girl.

Amie Walton, who was battling liver and bowel cancer, woke up on July 18 in Good Hope Hospital to find her partner Chris Mills, 42, had died of a ruptured stomach ulcer next to her.

Exactly four weeks later, on August 18, Amie, 30, lost her battle against cancer. Chris's funeral was held on August 8 while Amie's took place on September 12.

The Kingstanding couple leave behind their son Harry, aged eight, and six-year-old daughter Mia. The children are now being cared for by Amie's mother Tracey.

Tracey said: "I would like to say a huge thank you to all involved who are helping raise money for my grandchildren. We have all had a very hard and tough time as late.

"We were all busy concentrating on helping Amie through her illness and preparing ourselves for what lay ahead when we had the massive shock of Chris passing unexpectedly, Amie was so brave and built herself up to get through it which I was so proud of her for."

Tracey adds: "Once Chris's funeral was over Amie went to her dad's for a break in Devon where she sadly passed herself a few days later.

"We will continue to live on with them both in our hearts and do the best to bring up their children the best we can. Again, thank you to Bal and everyone one for their continued support, much love."

Local shopkeeper Bal Singh, from Nisa Local on the Pheasey Estate, was devastated to hear of the tragic deaths of his former customers.

The children are now being cared for by Amie's mother Tracey Credit: BPM Media

He launched a Crowdfunding page to raise £2,000 towards the children's upbringing and is also running a raffle in his store on Beacon Road.

Mr Singh said: "Harry and Mia have a special place in our hearts. Losing a parent at such a young and tender age is painful but to lose both parents is beyond devastating.

"The circumstances were incomprehensible and have touched every single person. We are coming together as collective community to do the best we can for Harry and Mia and I would like to express my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to each and everyone for their support in playing an important part in the wellbeing of not only Harry and Mia but fortheir families too."