Three drug-fuelled robbers have been jailed for 34 years after pouring petrol on a woman and threatening to set her on fire.

Hayley Bartlett, 30, Shane Salmon, 26, and Roxanne Gallagher, 35, along with two others attacked the victim at her flat in Cobridge, Stoke-on-Trent

The incident happened in the early hours of 26 May, after the victim opened the door to who she thought was her boyfriend.Instead, she was greeted by a masked man who asked for her partner.

The court heard how the group forced their way inside and attacked her - leaving her with five facial fractures - with one forcing a rag in her mouth before pouring petrol over her.

Gallagher shouted 'get a lighter' - with the victim fearing she'd be set on fire and killed.

The motive behind the attack is not known.

During the incident, offenders stole a laptop, two iPhones, a designer purse, two necklaces, a watch and the victim’s car keys.

A day later, Bartlett and Salmon, of Coventry, stole a woman’s car at knifepoint. They were arrested later that day on the M6.

Salmon was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for two counts of robbery.

Bartlett was jailed for 11 years for robbery, possessing monkey dust, and possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious gas/liquid.

Meanwhile Gallagher, of Sefton Road, Normacot, was also sentenced to 11 years' imprisonment for robbery.

Sentencing, Judge Graeme Smith told the defendants: "Whatever the motive was, and different explanations have been given, what happened turned into a horrific attack.

"It left her fearing for her life. It was clearly designed to - and did - terrify her.

"All three of you have numerous previous convictions. None of them are anything this serious.

"The only explanation that has been offered is that you were all taking drugs.

"Monkey dust is prevalent in the Stoke-on-Trent area. It causes very significant social problems and a high level of crime.

"I understand that you have all expressed remorse."

Following the case, Detective Inspector Andy Bryan said: "I would like to thank all those involved in the successful conviction of Salmon, Bartlett and Gallagher.

"It was a terrifying ordeal for the victim.

"These convictions and sentences reflect the severity and seriousness with which these offences are taken."

