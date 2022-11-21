Nagar Kirtan: Thousands of Sikhs gather in Leicester for celebrations

Play Brightcove video

Thousands of Sikhs made their way through Leicester city centre this weekend to celebrate Nagar Kirtan.

The religious procession celebrates the birthday of the founder and first guru of Sikhism, Nanak Dev Ji.

The parade started on East Park Road just before midday on Sunday before making its way through the city to the Gurdwara on Holy Bones - with dozens of langar stalls along the route offering free food and refreshments.

Those in the procession were walking alongside floats from which holy hymns were sung, while some walked up to the float to bow their heads and pay their respects.

The procession, which has been held in Leicester since 1986, is attended by up to 10,000 Sikhs each year.

Credit: PA Images

Who was Guru Nanak Dev Ji?

He was born on 29th November 1469 in Talwandi, Punjab, India, which is now named Nankana Sahib after him and is now in Pakistan, following the partition of India and withdrawal of the British Raj in 1947.

He was known for his progressive outlook and teachings, standing up for the downtrodden, expounding the need to earn an honest living from hard work and the equality of all man and womankind.

What is Nagar Kirtan?

Nagar Kirtan is a Sikh custom involving the processional singing of holy hymns throughout a community.

The Nagar Kirtan is led by 5 Sikhs called the Panj Pyare or beloved ones, dressed in traditional attire with others playing drums to announce the procession as it moves through the streets.

Colour floats feature in the procession, led by a float carrying the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the Sikh’s holy scriptures, which for Sikhs is the embodiment of the living Guru (“teacher”) and deeply respected.

