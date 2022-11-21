A witness has described the moment a car crashed into a crowd of people in Oldbury - killing two teenagers - who were watching a late-night 'car meet.'

The man was among a 200-strong crowd he claimed had turned up to watch cars along the Birmingham Road and Oldbury Road late on Sunday 20 November.

A blue Nissan Skyline struck the wall and a number of pedestrians who were gathered there.

A 16-year-old girl and 19-year-old man died at the scene while a man and woman, both in their 20s, were fighting for the lives in hospital.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A man who was present at the scene said the car meet, organised via Snapchat, had started in Longbridge, stopped in Halesowen and continued through to Oldbury.

He said: "We moved over to Oldbury. We were standing on a corner and there was a bush and we couldn't see a lot.

"The driver had gone down the road and lost control and went into a load of people. It was horrific."

Debris can be seen scattered on the floor along the A457 in Oldbury, including broken glass Credit: BPM Media

His comments come as flowers and tributes have been placed at the scene of a fatal crash in Oldbury that left a 16-year-old girl and a young man, 19, dead.

Bunches of flowers were left on a damaged brick wall on Oldbury Road following the fatal collision, which happened at around 11.30pm last night.

Debris was left scattered next to the wall on Oldbury Road this morning, including pieces of glass.

The wall was located inside a police cordon which left the road closed this morning.

The scene was later reopened.

The flowers were placed on the wall alongside a red can of Coke.

One of the floral tributes had a name written on the side of it saying "Baz7962".A sign was also placed on the pavement by West Midlands Police, saying: "Serious collision here. Can you help?"

The crash happened on the A457 Birmingham Road near Oldbury Road in Oldbury Credit: BPM Media

Detectives said there were "lots of people who gathered in the area" - and they have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, added: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with all the families affected. We have specialist family liaison officers supporting them at this terrible time."We know there were lots of people who had gathered in the area at the time of the collision and would have witnessed what happened. I would urge those people to get in touch if they haven’t already done so.“I would ask people not to share videos or photos on social media. If you have anything that could help with our investigation, then please get in touch."The force has also asked members of the public not to share videos on social media.