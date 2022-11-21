Two people have died after a car hit a number of pedestrians in Oldbury in the West Midlands.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

The force said a blue Nissan Skyline crashed into a number of pedestrians who had gathered on the A457 and Oldbury Road in Oldbury, near Birmingham, at about 11.30pm.

Another man and woman, aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, police said.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody, West Midlands Police confirmed.

Debris can be seen scattered on the floor along the A457 in Oldbury, including broken glass Credit: BPM Media

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident involving a car that had collided with a wall on Oldbury Road at 11.40pm and sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, and a BASICS emergency doctor to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "On arrival crews discovered five patients.

"The first and second were a man and a teenage girl, who were pedestrians, in a critical condition.

"Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff it became clear that nothing more could be done to save them and they were confirmed deceased at the scene.

"Two more pedestrians, a woman and a man had sustained life-threatening injuries.

"They received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene and en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

"The fifth, the driver of the car was assessed by ambulance staff at the scene. He had sustained non-life threatening injuries and was discharged at the scene."

The A457 road has now reopened to pedestrians and motorists, however a wall that was located inside the cordon has been found with damage Credit: BPM Media

Meanwhile, a West Midlands Police confirmed they are investigating the crash in Oldbury last night. A spokesperson said: "We understand a blue Nissan Skyline hit a number of pedestrians who had gathered on the A457 Birmingham Road and Oldbury Road near to the junction with Crystal Drive at around 11.30pm.

"A man, aged 19, and a 16-year-old girl suffered serious injuries and sadly were pronounced dead at the scene."A man and woman in their 20s were also injured and taken to hospital where their condition is described as life threatening.

"A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody."

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with all the families affected. We have specialist family liaison officers supporting them at this terrible time.

"We know that there were lots of people who had gathered in the area at the time of the collision and would have witnessed what happened. I would urge those people to get in touch if they haven’t already done so."

The force has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward by emailing FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk, messaging Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or calling 101 quoting log number 3732 of 20 November.