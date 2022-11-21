Jude Bellingham, a teenager from the Black Country, has scored England's first goal in their World Cup opening match against Iran in Qatar.

The 19-year-old's header in the 34th minute saw Bellingham become the second-ever teenager on the England team to have scored a goal at a World Cup, after an 18-year-old Michael Owen in France in 1998.

But what else do we know about the boy from Stourbridge who is living up to his track record of being the "youngest ever" to break records throughout his football career so far.

Who is Jude Bellingham?

Bellingham was born on 29 June 2003 in Stourbridge and went to Priory School in Edgbaston.

Jude's dad, Mark, is a sergeant in West Midlands Police and was a prolific goalscorer in non-League football.

Jude's younger brother, Jobe, is a Birmingham City player.

A mural featuring Jude Bellingham near St Andrew's stadium in Birmingham Credit: PA Images

How did Jude Bellingham's football career start?

He played for Stourbridge as a child and then joined Birmingham City as an under-8.

How old was Jude Bellingham when he made his football debut?

Bellingham was 16-years-old and became Birmingham City's youngest ever first-team player when he made his senior debut in August 2019, at the age of 16 years, 38 days, and played regularly during the 2019–20 season.

Bellingham joined Birmingham City as an under-8 and made his first-team appearance in 2019 at 16-years-old Credit: PA Images

Why doesn't Jude Bellingham play for Birmingham anymore?

He joined German side Borussia Dortmund in July 2020 - and in his first competitive match became their youngest ever goalscorer!

It was reported that Borussia Dortmund paid £25million for Bellingham - which would make him the most expensive 17-year-old footballer in history.

When did Jude Bellingham make his first senior appearance for England?

He was called up to the England senior squad in November 2020, after James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew through injury.

He made his debut in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland at Wembley on 12 November 2020.

At 17 years, 136 days, he became England's third-youngest full international; only Theo Walcott and Wayne Rooney had appeared at a younger age.

When did Jude Bellingham last play for England?

He was named in the England squad for the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, which was delayed until June 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When he came on as a substitute in England's opening match, a 1–0 win over Croatia at Wembley - aged 17 years and 349 days - he became both the youngest Englishman to play at any major tournament and the youngest of any nationality to play at a European Championship.