A man arrested on suspicion of murder after two children died in a flat fire remains held in custody as police investigations continue.

The 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Sunday evening following the fire in Clifton in Nottingham.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in Fairisle Close, at 3.17am on Sunday, 20 November.

A woman and two young children were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The two children, aged one and three, later died in hospital.

The woman remains in a critical condition.

Police at the scene of the fatal fire in Clifton.

Meanwhile, officers have stepped up high-visibility patrols to offer a visible reassurance to members of the public to the Clifton community.

Inspector Karl Thomas, neighbourhood policing inspector for Nottingham South, which includes the Clifton area, said: "This was a tragic and traumatic incident and understandably residents in the area have been left distressed and deeply saddened by the deaths of two young children in their community.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of all those affected by this tragedy.

"As the investigation continues, we are working closely with members of the local community, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and other partners. We have also increased patrols so that the extra police visibility serves as a message of reassurance.

"I would encourage any members of the public with concerns to speak to one of our officers.

"They will be on hand over the coming days to support people and I hope this provides reassurance to residents in Fairisle Close and the surrounding neighbourhood.

"They are there to help and support you. We appreciate the support that we have been given by the local community already and would continue to urge anyone with information about this incident to get in touch."