A man has been seriously injured and nine properties have been evacuated after a house explosion in Nottingham.

The man who was seriously injured in the incident, has since been taken to hospital via air ambulance.

Emergency services were called to Commercial Road in Bulwell at around 12.02pm on Tuesday (November 22).

The explosion had severely damaged the front ground floor of the property.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has said four fire engines from Stockhill, Arnold and Eastwood, plus the Specialist Rescue Unit from Highfields, are in attendance.

Credit: BPM

Other services, including Nottinghamshire Police, EMAS, and the gas and electric board are also on scene.

A structural engineer has been called while the fire service is working to establish the cause of the explosion.

Cordons are in place on Mersey Street and Belgrave Road off Commercial Road.

Emergency services are asking people to avoid the area, and keep doors and windows closed.