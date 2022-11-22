Two teenagers who were killed when a car hit a group of people in Oldbury on Sunday, have been named by police as Liberty Charris, aged 16, and Ben Corfield, aged 19.

Liberty and Ben were pronounced dead at the scene on the A457 Oldbury Road in Oldbury, near Birmingham, on Sunday night. Two other victims were left with life-threatening injuries.

Tributes placed at scene of fatal Oldbury crash that killed two teenagers as car veered into crowd

The crash happened on the A457 Birmingham Road near Oldbury Road in Oldbury. Credit: BPM Media

West Midlands Police says specialist liaison officers are offering support to the families of Liberty and Ben.

A police statement said the families wished to be left to grieve in private, and asked people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances of the collision, or to post footage.

16-year-old Liberty Charris Credit: West Midlands Police

Liberty’s family paid tribute to her saying: “Liberty, our beautiful baby girl and sister.

“So loved by her family and friends, they were all so proud of the gorgeous young lady you were becoming.

“With your heart of gold, bright blue eyes and beaming smile, your aim in life was to make everyone happy, with your funny accents and loud laugh.

“From the moment you were born we were all so in love with you, you loved life and had an amazing future ahead of you.

“Our hearts are shattered into pieces. Shine bright up there our beautiful girl.”

19-year-old Ben Corfield

In a statement from Ben's family, they said: “What can we say other than Ben was the light of our lives. He was a larger than life character with a huge heart that was made of gold.

“Nothing will ever heal the massive hole in our lives – our hearts are broken forever.

“We waited so long for Ben to come along and complete our family, and we feel privileged to have had him as our son and brother for the last 19 years.”

Police believe a blue Nissan Skyline hit a number of pedestrians who were gathered near to the junction with Crystal Drive at around 11.30pm.

A man and woman in their 20s were also injured and taken to hospital, where they remain in a stable condition.

A 54-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been questioned by investigators. He has been released on police bail and is continuing to assist with inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the region’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Whilst our hearts and thoughts are with the families of these young people, our focus remains on establishing the full circumstances of the incident.

“Our investigations will be extensive and thorough and we’d like to thank everyone who has spoken to us and passed on information already.

“But we know there were a lot of people gathered in the area at the time and we’d ask anyone else with dashcam footage or any other witnesses to contact us.”