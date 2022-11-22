More than nine out of 10 of Nottingham’s tram workers have voted for strike action over threats from the company to cut the pay of two terminally ill workers.

Hundreds of GMB Union tram workers have voted after the company announced it would cut the pay of two GMB members, Robert Currie, an RAF veteran, and local tram worker David Brown as they contend with life-threatening conditions.

Colin Whyatt, GMB Organiser, said: "This goes to show the depth of feeling amongst Nottingham’s tram workers on this issue.

"For Keolis to threaten to cut the pay of loyal workers facing a terminal illness in their life has been shocking and disappointing for so many GMB members."

Mr Whyatt adds: "The company now need to act urgently to avoid tram chaos over the Christmas shopping period."

The action has been supported by 94% of tram workers.

Robert Currie, one of the GMB members threatened with a loss of income, said: “It’s overwhelming to see this act of solidarity from GMB members.

"The threats of loss of income have had a huge impact on me and my family, after years of loyal service on the trams. To see GMB members have my back like this gives me hope."

A NET spokesperson said: "Although we are unable to comment on any individual cases, we have provided levels of support for employees that far exceed those set out in the TUC’s own Dying to Work Charter.

“We will continue to work towards a resolution to what is a very sensitive issue but as talks with the union are ongoing we will not be providing further comment.”