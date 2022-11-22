A mother has died in hospital just days after her two children were killed in a flat fire in Clifton, Nottinghamshire Police has confirmed.

Fatoumatta Hydara, aged 28, was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre following the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, at 3.17am on Sunday (20 November 2022).

She was placed on a life support machine but died on Tuesday morning (22 November 2022).

The woman’s two children, Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were taken to the same hospital but were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police have now launched a triple murder investigation.More to follow