N-Dubz fans are furious after the band cancelled their concert five minutes before they were due on stage at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

Fans had waited hours to see the hip-hop trio but they cancelled the show after the warm up act had finished their set on Tuesday 22 November.

A message was displayed to the fans inside the arena to inform them of the cancellation.

It read: "We are very sorry to announce that due to artist illness, tonight's performance has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

"We understand the frustration and inconvenience caused by this late announcement; however, it is just not possible for the artists to ahead this evening.

"Full information will be available tomorrow via official channels."

The band consists of rappers Dappy - real name is Costadinos Contostavlos, his cousin Tulisa Contostavlos and Fazer - real name is Richard Rawson.

Dappy took to TikTok earlier in the evening of their scheduled performance to say that he was unwell.

Following the announcement that they would not be taking to the stage, he posted another message reading: "I'm so sorry Nottingham."

Fans were furious at the last-minute announcement.

Many had been waiting for the concert for hours and complained that the show should have been cancelled much earlier.