A fire at a flat that killed a wife and two young children in Clifton, Nottingham, is "not believed to be a racial incident", according to police.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in Fairisle Close in Clifton, at 3.17am on Sunday 20 November.

Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, three, died in hospital following the incident at their home.

Their mother Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, was also taken to hospital and placed on a life support machine, but sadly died on Tuesday morning.

The scene of the tragedy in Fairisle Close in Clifton, Nottingham. Credit: BPM Media

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday and remains in police custody.

Police are seeking to extend the time that they have been given to interview the suspect.

The woman's husband Aboubacarr Drammeh - the father of the two children - was not in the UK at the time.

In an emotional tribute released on Wednesday, Mr Drammeh said it was " inconceivable to think who might have committed this cruel crime against my family".

He paid tribute to his "happy" and "bubbly" wife, and said "I will deeply miss my family".

Nottinghamshire Police have said the fire is "not believed to be a racial incident" at this stage.

Inspector Karl Thomas, the force's district commander, said: "I would like to make it known that this is not, at this stage, believed to be a racial incident.

"We're still keeping an open mind on that, but as it stands at the moment, that is the hypothesis.

"People are coming forward, they are giving us information. We have acted on that information and I would encourage that stream to continue.

"We are treating this as an isolated incident, but we are carrying out high visibility patrols. We will be engaging with the community with our partners from the community protection to offer that reassurance to the community, and also the wider community as well."

