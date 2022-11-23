A man whose wife and two young daughters were killed in a fire at a flat in Nottingham says he will “deeply miss” his family.

Aboubacarr Drammeh, 40, has paid tribute to his wife Fatoumatta Hydara, aged 28, and their two young daughters after they died in hospital following a fire at their home.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in Fairisle Close in Clifton, at 3.17am on Sunday 20 November.

Three-year-old Fatimah Drammeh and her little sister Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre and were pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Their mother Fatoumatta Hydara was also taken to hospital and placed on a life support machine, but died on Tuesday morning.

Clifton murder probe: Detectives continue to question man after mum and children killed in fire

A joint fire and police investigation found the blaze was started deliberately and a triple murder inquiry is continuing, with detectives continuing to question a 31-year-old man from Clifton.

Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Paying tribute to his wife and children, Mr Drammeh – who flew back from America following the fire in the early hours of Sunday – said: “It is with great sadness that we have lost Fatoumatta and our two daughters in such a tragic way.

“Fatoumatta had lived a short but a very beautiful and fulfilling life. A former voluntary worker, Fatoumatta was a very happy, bubbly woman who wouldn’t have the heart to hurt a fly. It is therefore inconceivable to think who might have committed this cruel crime against my family.

“We thank the Ahmadi Muslim community in Nottinghamshire, the Gambian community, the local neighbours and all those well-wishers for their continuous support in this difficult time.

“I and my in-laws are left without any daughters, grandchildren and nieces. I will deeply miss my family.”

Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, who is leading the investigation, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far to aid our ongoing investigation.

“This is very much an active investigation though, so I’d ask anyone who has any footage from the surrounding area they haven’t sent to us yet or has any information that could assist our inquiries, to please get in touch.

“No words can describe the pain the family of the victims are all feeling right now and we are doing everything possible to get them the justice they deserve.

“Every piece of evidence we can gather will get us closer to achieving that goal – so please get in touch with us if you know anything or were in or around Fairisle Close between between 12am and 4.30am on Sunday morning.”