A man has been found guilty of killing his friend by punching him in the head in an argument in Derbsyhire.

Richard Mee died two days after he was punched in the head by his friend Stephen Paylor during an argument in Market Street, Heanor, on the afternoon of 27 October 2021.

Paylor punched 48-year-old Mr Mee and he fell to the ground. He was taken to hospital, where he died two days later.

Following a two-week long trial at Derby Crown Court, Paylor was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury on 22 November.

The 48-year-old, of High Street, Heanor, will be sentenced on 1 December.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know