The murder of a Staffordshire student by the son of two police officers is set to feature in a Sky true crime documentary.

Megan Newton, 18, was raped, strangled and stabbed nine times by Joseph Trevor in April 2019.

He then fled the scene leaving Megan's body face-down on her bed. She was later found by her neighbours who alerted authorities.

Megan was studying at Newcastle College to achieve her dream of becoming a sports therapist or physiotherapist.

On a night out, she ran into semi-pro footballer Trevor, who she knew from her days at school.

Trevor came to the attention of the police after he was spotted by door staff with a bag of ketamine.

Megan Newton Credit: BPM

Under the influence of alcohol and drugs, he was worried about what his police officer parents might say if he turned up at the family home in the state he was in.

Megan agreed to let him stay at her Arch-run flat off Fletcher Road in Stoke, so he could sober up.

At 3.45am, they left Newcastle in a cab. It seems that Megan rebuffed his advances so Trevor instead raped and strangled her with his bare hands for up 15 to 30 seconds, a court heard.

As she lay unconscious, he armed himself with a knife from the kitchen, returned and stabbed her nine times in the neck area of her back.

Letting himself out, Trevor threw away the key and calmly walked to a bridge over the A500 in Stoke.He sat with his legs the wrong side of the railings on the A500. After being spotted by a passer-by, he was taken to Harplands Hospital before he was collected by his dad.

When Trevor learned Megan's body had been discovered, he confided to his family that he had 'done something bad' and was later arrested at his parents' home.

He told police they'd had consensual sex and that his memory went blank after that.

Trevor pleaded guilty to her murder and two additional charges of rape on the first day of his trial.

He was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 21 years and 65 days and placed on the sexual offenders list.

At the time of her death, Megan's loved ones described her as 'outgoing', 'fun' and 'amazing'.

Megan's story is to be told on Sky Crime's 'What the Killer Did Next' on Wednesday, November 23.