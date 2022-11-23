Woman's body found in a brook in Stoke-on-Trent sparks major police operation

A major police operation has been launched after a woman’s body was discovered in a brook in Stoke-on-Trent.

The body was found in water near to Abbey Hulton Sports and Social Club on Tuesday 22 November.A water rescue team, firefighters, ambulance crews and police attended the scene and an investigation into the currently ‘unexplained death’ is underway. The woman's name and age have not yet been released but her family have been informed.A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called to an area near Abbots Road in Abbey Hulton, at 3.40pm on Tuesday.

"We attended alongside colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service."Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later. Her death is currently being treated as unexplained."Her next of kin have been informed. Formal identification will take place in due course. A file will shortly be prepared for HM Coroner."A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Firefighters were called to Abbots Road, Stoke-on-Trent, just after 3.50pm on Tuesday.

"Crews from Hanley, Longton and Newcastle attended as did our colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Police."Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later. The incident has been left in the care of Staffordshire Police."West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for a statement.