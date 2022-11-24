A £10,000 reward is being offered to help find a man who is wanted on suspicion of murdering a teenager.

Sekou Doucoure, 16, was discovered seriously injured and died on July 12 in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police are trying to find Ishmael Farquharson, who is believed to be involved in the death of Sekou.

Crimestoppers are offering the reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Sekou’s mother has previously released this statement: “My son was a lovely, hardworking, kind and respectful boy. He absolutely loved his family and close friends.

“His biggest passion was playing football. He had his whole life ahead of him. He was taken from us too soon and in the worst possible way.

“I am begging anyone who may have any information that could help bring the culprits to face the law and keep them away from our society, before any other child’s life is taken away.”

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sanders from Force CID, said: “We really need to hear from anyone who has any information on Farquharson’s whereabouts to get in touch.

“We’re determined to get justice for Sekou and his family who are heartbroken that their son has been taken away from them so cruelly.

“If you see Ishmael or know where he is, you must not approach him, but get in touch immediately.”

Information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are.

To qualify for the reward, information has to be passed directly to Crimestoppers.