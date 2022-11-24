Detectives have been granted another 24 hours to question a 31-year-old man in connection with the murder of a mother and her two young children, Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed.

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her two daughters, Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, and Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, died after a deliberate fire at their home in Nottingham in the early hours of Sunday.

A joint fire and police investigation concluded the fire at the flat in Fairisle Close, Clifton, was started deliberately and a triple murder inquiry was launched.

A man from Clifton, who was arrested on Sunday night, remains in custody while a team of 40 detectives continues to look at CCTV, forensics and other evidence.

More to follow