A Stoke-on-Trent man has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a 19-year-old trainee teacher by dangerous driving.

Ashley Kosciekowski, 34, was charged after Charlotte Hope died in a crash earlier thisyear.

Kosciekowski, of Knypersley Road, Norton, also faced a second charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Charlotte's mother, Helen Hope, who was seriously hurt in the smash on the A53 at Astley near Shrewsbury on April 9.

The 34-year-old admitted both offences at Telford Magistrates' Court. The case has now been adjourned pending the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Ms Hope, 19, had been driving a Volkswagen Polo when the car collided with a BMW M140i being driven by Kosciekowski.

The 34-year-old admitted both offences at Telford Magistrates' Court Credit: BPM Media

Despite a passer-by trying to give the student CPR, the teenager was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Tributes poured in for the "kind and beautiful" trainee teacher following the fatal crash, with Charity Restart Africa saying she had visited Kenya several times as part of the group's work to help street children.

The charity said at the time: "Charlotte was a bright, kind and beautiful young lady, she was adored by both our children, staff and Mary, all whom have many happy memories of her to treasure."

Charlotte's devastated dad Neil Hope also said: "She was a brilliant, young human being.

"She was caring compassionate, funny, and completely full of life."