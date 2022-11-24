A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murders of a mother and two children following a flat fire in Clifton.

Jamie Barrow has been charged with the murders of Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, and Naeemah Drammeh, one - following a blaze at their home in Clifton, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Mrs Hydara and her two children were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. The two children were pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

Their mother was placed on a life support machine but died on Tuesday morning.

The fire - which investigators say was started deliberately - broke out in a first-floor flat of a two-storey residential property.

Two children died in the flat fire in Nottingham

Neighbouring properties were temporarily evacuated as crews tackled the blaze, which was extinguished at around 4am.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that they charged Jamie Barrow, of Fairisle Close, Clifton, with three counts of murder.

The 31-year-old has been remanded into custody and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday).

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family at this incredibly painful time, as well as the communities that have been affected by this most tragic of incidents.

"The grief this family has been put through is incomprehensible.

"Large teams of detectives have been working relentlessly alongside specialist search units and forensic experts to understand the full circumstances behind this deliberate fire.

"Following those inquiries, we have charged a suspect with three counts of murder. The family are aware of this development and I would like to sincerely thank them for their patience and understanding as we do everything we possibly can to gain justice for Fatoumatta, Fatimah and Naeemah."