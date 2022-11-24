Central Lobby: Will the Government's Autumn Statement balance books & help the vulnerable?
On November's Central Lobby, Alison Mackenzie is joined by three Midlands politicians to discuss whether the Government's Autumn Statement can really help people through a difficult winter and beyond, through tax increases and spending cuts.
Meanwhile the debate over how to deal with people entering the country illegally rages on, with asylum seekers being housed in Midlands hotels.
Alison's guests this month:
Mike Wood MP - Dudley South (Conservative)
Lilian Greenwood MP - Nottingham South (Labour)
Zuffar Haq - campaigner (Liberal Democrat)