A neighbour of a mother and two young children who died after a flat fire in Clifton in Nottingham has appeared in court charged with three counts of murder.

Jamie Barrow, 31, briefly appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Friday (25 November) where he spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

He was remanded in custody and ordered to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday (28 November).

Barrow, of Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, is charged with the murders of his neighbour Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah Drammeh, three, and Naeemah Drammeh, one.

Adjourning the case, District Judge Leo Pyle told Barrow: “All three allegations you face have to be heard at the Crown Court and accordingly I am sending all three of these matters to the Nottingham Crown Court.”

Nottinghamshire Police charged Barrow with three counts of murder on Thursday (24 November), four days after he was arrested.

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah Drammeh, 3, and Naeemah Drammeh, 1, died following the blaze at their home in Clifton. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters, Fatimah Drammeh, aged three and Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, died from smoke inhalation following the blaze at their first-floor flat in Fairisle Close in the early hours of Sunday (20 November).

They were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. The two children were pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

Mrs Hydara was placed on a life support machine but died on Tuesday morning.

The fire - which investigators say was started deliberately - broke out in a first-floor flat of a two-storey residential property.

A murder investigation was launched following the flat fire in Clifton on Sunday (20 November). Credit: ITV Central

Community pulls together to raise money for victims' family

Almost £1,000 has been raised for the family of Fatoumatta Hydara and her two daughters.

Local resident Kelly Taylor has launched the fundraiser to 'show unity' to the family during this tragic time after the blaze was found to have been started deliberately.

Kelly Taylor told ITV News Central: "We felt that we needed to do something to help, being a parent myself, I couldn't begin to imagine what they are going through.

"On Monday I spoke to a few customers who asked if we could set up a GoFundMe page, which we did, and this stands at £880.

"I hope that this money can go a little way to help the family in any way that it can.

"On the 4th December at 11am, we are doing a charity walk from The Fairham Pub, an estimated around 4.9 miles around the outskirts of Clifton, collecting Money along the way.

"Anyone is welcome to join or just stand on their doorsteps to show unity that we are all in this together showing strength and love for the family.

Fatoumatta's husband, Aboubacarr Drammeh, 40, paid tribute to his wife and children.

Mr Drammeh – who flew back from America following the fire in the early hours of Sunday – said: “It is with great sadness that we have lost Fatoumatta and our two daughters in such a tragic way.

“Fatoumatta had lived a short but a very beautiful and fulfilling life. A former voluntary worker, Fatoumatta was a very happy, bubbly woman who wouldn’t have the heart to hurt a fly. It is therefore inconceivable to think who might have committed this cruel crime against my family.

“We thank the Ahmadi Muslim community in Nottinghamshire, the Gambian community, the local neighbours and all those well-wishers for their continuous support in this difficult time.

“I and my in-laws are left without any daughters, grandchildren and nieces. I will deeply miss my family.”