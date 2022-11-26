West Midlands Police are appealing for information after a brick was dropped onto a police patrol car from a motorway bridge, smashing the windscreen.

The car was travelling northbound under the M6 motorway bridge at Junction 7 at Great Barr, when the brick hit the car shortly before 11am on Thursday (24 November).

On Friday, a van driver reported that a steel peg was thrown through his driver’s window at the same location.

Sergeant Sarah Phillips, from Motorway Policing, said: “These were two very dangerous incidents and we believe they are linked.

“Fortunately no-one was hurt but we need to find the person responsible for this. We are currently investigating and looking at CCTV and we urge people to check their dash cams. We will be working with our neighbourhood policing units over the next few days and increasing patrols to prevent further offences.