Leicestershire Police officer arrested after young driver dies in crash

A Leicestershire Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving 'while unfit through drugs', after a young driver was killed in a crash on Friday (25 November).The force said an officer from its roads policing unit (RPU) had attempted to stop a black BMW shortly before 4am, but the driver did not stop, according to the police.

Senior officers authorised a pursuit and the BMW left the road a short time later, hitting a tree close to the junction with Richmond Avenue, in the Aylestone area of the city.The driver, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger – also a man in his 20s – was taken to hospital with injuries which Leicestershire Police said were not "life-threatening or life-changing".

Credit: BPM Media

The passenger has since been discharged from hospital.

The officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs, following a routine roadside drugs test and has since been released from custody while more detailed blood tests are carried out.The incident was reported to the force's professional standards department and an investigation will now be led by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Credit: BPM Media

Detective Inspector Steve Kilsby from the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: "The investigation is in its early stages, and will be continuing throughout the evening.

"I would ask anyone with dashcam footage, who saw the collision occur or saw the black BMW beforehand to get in touch. Any details you’re able to provide could help."