Sports memorabilia from across the West Midlands goes to auction

Lots of sports memorabilia from across the West Midlands is going on auction today until Tuesday.

Midlands Sports Auction are putting 2,500 items on auction.

West Bromwich Albion fans will be interested in an original ticket from the 1931 FA Cup final when the Baggies beat Birmingham to lift the cup.

Extraordinary Rare Annual Report for Warwickshire C.C.C. inaugural season Credit: Midlands Sport Auction

There are also rare Wolverhampton Wanderers programmes on sale including one from 1967 United Soccer Association competition in which Aberdeen were called Washington Whips and the Old Gold were called Los Angeles Wolves.

A vintage Wolves shirt will also go under the hammer today, along side the Warwickshire county cricket club annual report from 1894.

The England 1897-98 international cap, which was awarded to Billy Williams of West Bromwich Albion, for the match against Wales in March 1898 is also on sale.