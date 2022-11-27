No trams are running through Birmingham city centre, due to a car blocking the line.

A white hatchback was photographed on the tracks at St Chad's this morning. As a result, no trams are operating from the Jewellery Quarter through to Edgbaston Village.As of 11:30am this morning, Midlands Metro put out a tweet confirming there are still no trams running through Edgbaston.

It said: "There are no services running on the Midland Metro through Birmingham city centre after car on Metro tracks halts services."Due to a vehicle blocking the tracks at St Chad's, from the start of service trams will not be operating between St Chad's and Edgbaston Village. A normal service will be in operation between Wolverhampton St. George's and St Chad's."