A juror has described how a witness known as Del Boy gave a “very obvious” nod to another juror in the trial of a drugs kingpin.

Dominyk Maggs spoke of the “odd” goings-on at Warwick Crown Court, as he gave evidence in a jury-tampering trial.

It's alleged that Damien Drackley was promised £5,000 to "fix" a case by securing a not guilty verdict for a Leslie Allen, then on trial for having £150,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis and possessing pepper spray.

Giving evidence at the Old Bailey on Monday, Mr Maggs said that after the prosecution had presented its case, defence witness Laurence Hayden, nicknamed Del Boy, was called.

One witness reminded Mr Magg as the Only Fools and Horses character, Del Boy. Credit: PA

“He came in and, as I had done with other witnesses, I watched him come into the court in front of the defendant’s box.

“He looked directly at juror number one and made direct eye contact with him and he did a very obvious nod at him as if he knew him. He gave a very visible nod.”

During deliberations, Juror became quite “aggressive” in arguing that Leslie should be acquitted, Mr Maggs claimed.

Juror one went on to reveal knowledge of a gym connected to the case, prompting the others to write a note to the judge.

Afterwards, juror one changed and became friendly and chatty with the rest of the panel, the witness said - while Allen was sentenced to thirteen years in prison.

Drackley, 37, from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, and Allen, 66 from Coventry, along with two others, deny conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The trial continues