Fellow contestant Mike Tindall filmed Warner's reunion with his brothers

Owen Warner had an emotional reunion with his brothers after leaving the 'I'm a Celebrity...Get me out of here!' jungle in second place on Sunday.

The 23-year-old lost out to Jill Scott, a former England midfielder who was part of the team that won the women's European Championships this year.

Third place was taken by former Health Secretary and Suffolk West MP Matt Hancock.

Warner's mother met him after he walked across the bridge out of the jungle with Scott, and was hugged by brothers Jack and Louie when he got back to the Marriott hotel on Australia's Gold Coast.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday, Warner described his jungle experience as "crazy" - but added that the lack of food was the hardest thing for him to cope with.

"It all feels a bit of a blue. I'm still trying to wrap my head around it all...I'm getting used to the fact that other people watched the show," said Warner.

"We've been in our own bubble...I'll tell people a story and they'll be like, oh yeah, I watched that!

"You forget you're being filmed, so to see people watching it back and to see their reaction, I'm struggling to get my head round it."

When asked what the first thing he ate was after returning from the camp, Warner replied "I think a better question is what didn't I eat."

"Food was so difficult, I came out and I was like 'I don't know if you know', but food was hard for me

"Everyone was like 'yes, we know.'"

The actor gained notoriety for his difficulties with the lack of food in the camp - and was seen in the final episode tucking into calamari and a quadruple stack burger for his last meal.

Who is Owen Warner?

Warner, who is 23, was born in Leicester and is best known for his role as Romeo Nightingale in Hollyoaks.

He attended Gartree High School in Oadby, before studying performing arts at a college in Leicestershire.

He later returned to the East Midlands to take part in a charity football match for the Nottingham based charity Footprints Conductive Education Centre.

A fan of Leicester City FC, Warner said his specialist subject during a ‘Who Wants to Look Silly on Air?’ was the 2015/16 Leicester City Premier League season - the year they won the title against expectations.