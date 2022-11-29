A man was stopped and rescued by police after driving down the A38 at 8mph on his mobility scooter.

The pensioner, who was a Merchant Navy officer and a driver for 63 years, seemed "unaware" of the fact that he was putting himself in danger by travelling down a 70mph road in an 8mph vehicle.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit confirmed this earlier on Tuesday morning after receiving a call about the pensioner not far from the entry slip road for the A38, near the roundabout at the Mickleover junction.

This comes just one day after the A38 was shut for a few hours after a delays on the A38 near Branston, following reports of an overturned lorry.

The slip road was closed off by Derby City Police and the man, reported by the police as being named ‘Dennis’, was allowed to turn around and travel back up the slip road in the opposite direction to the flow of traffic.

The police said it is unclear where the man was intending to travel to.

The government website does state that class 3 mobility scooters, which travel up to 8mph, can be driven on roads as long as they meet certain criteria and don't exceed certain limits.

These include a maximum unladen weight, a maximum width, a speed limiter, an efficient breaking system, front and rear lights and reflectors, indicators, an audible horn and a rear view mirror.

The website states that class 3 scooters must have 'an amber flashing light if it's used on a dual carriageway', implying that their usage on dual carriageways, such as the A38, is legal.

Class 2 scooters, which can only travel at speeds up to 4mph, can only be driven on pavements.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit has been approached for more information.